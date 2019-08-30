Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Magnetar Financial Cut Its Position by $2.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Position by $2.44 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 94.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 59,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 122,637 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 63,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 1.38M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 24/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Comments on Results of PJM Capacity Auction; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS; 15/05/2018 – IKKUMA RESOURCES CORP IKM.V – HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUPPORTS BANKRUPT UNIT’S CALL FOR FEDERAL AID; 27/03/2018 – Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Refueling and Maintenance Outage; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Announces Agreement in Principle with Creditors in FirstEnergy Solutions’ Chapter 11 Proceedings

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 33,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 10,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, down from 43,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 2.52 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead & Galapagos Close Research & Development Agreement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,441 shares to 12,017 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 22,513 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 156,300 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Pitcairn reported 0.06% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc reported 0.92% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Huntington Bancorporation invested in 0.12% or 110,942 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Raymond James And has 1.03 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wade G W And accumulated 8,575 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability invested in 0.79% or 26,577 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Capital Interest Invsts holds 0.22% or 8.05 million shares in its portfolio. 133,896 were accumulated by Wilsey Asset Management. 15,963 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 16,992 shares to 171,444 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 15,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,761 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 140,000 shares. Federated Pa reported 158,653 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clenar Muke Llc stated it has 422,097 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Chemical Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 16,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 0.04% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 2,283 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 50,473 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 290 are held by First Fin In. First Personal Financial Serv accumulated 0% or 90 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 122,637 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 696,595 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Incorporated invested in 66,580 shares.