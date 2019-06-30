Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Ledyard National Bank Cut Position by $492,375; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake Held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,071 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 12,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 24,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 1.87M shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. Another trade for 11,273 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III. 8,632 shares were sold by Watson Patricia A, worth $787,471 on Friday, February 8. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares to 33,498 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,516 shares to 90,232 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 41,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.11 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.