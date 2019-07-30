Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder King Wealth Management Group Upped Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position Held by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $254.79. About 702,616 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 14,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 5.12M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Money Mgmt reported 13,210 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.68% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Euclidean Techs Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 34,275 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 6,266 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc accumulated 616,048 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 38,444 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland Company invested 1.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 3,350 shares. Savant Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 5,914 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.33% or 7.16 million shares. M&R Capital Management invested in 0% or 200 shares. Bath Savings Communications owns 3,315 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 59,489 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 896 shares.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares to 60,683 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Durect up 39% premarket on Gilead deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VTI, C, GE, GILD: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares to 158,159 shares, valued at $24.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,044 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).