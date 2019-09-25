Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Holding by $3.71 Million as Market Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Holder M&R Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 112.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9,901 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.17B market cap company. The stock increased 6.13% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 15.18 million shares traded or 127.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 55,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 415,362 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.06M, up from 360,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 1.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris among consumer gainers; New Age Beverages and Dean Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blackrock accumulated 100.83 million shares. North Star Asset Management accumulated 0.44% or 71,400 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 0.74% or 8,409 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,374 shares. James Investment Research Incorporated reported 34,503 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc accumulated 16,142 shares. 2,837 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.13% or 14,062 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 3,299 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability reported 207,678 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Lc holds 0.37% or 1.90 million shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 9,498 shares. First Bankshares holds 9,004 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Personal Advisors Corporation, a California-based fund reported 3,284 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 6,317 shares to 1,824 shares, valued at $88,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 38,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,097 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cheap Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.