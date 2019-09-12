Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Healthcare Value Capital Has Upped Holding by $1.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Private Ocean Has Trimmed Its Stake by $372,780 as Share Value Rose

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 2.35 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14B for 24.78 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Interest Sarl stated it has 10,745 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 275,344 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Staley Advisers Incorporated invested in 10,079 shares. Stephens Ar holds 180,452 shares. 56,064 were reported by Marco Inv Management Ltd Llc. The California-based Comml Bank Of The West has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Capital Mgmt stated it has 76,886 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va owns 12,570 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Parsec Fin Management invested in 47,020 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc reported 17,584 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stadion Money Management owns 8,742 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 129,066 are held by Richard C Young Limited. Naples Global Ltd has 70,046 shares.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

