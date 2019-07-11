Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $379.10 Million as Valuation Declined; American International Group Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Has Lifted by $750,241 as Stock Price Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 27,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $280.3. About 215,111 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 5,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 12,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019

