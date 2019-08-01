Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Fort LP Decreased Its Holding by $2.93 Million; Cantillon Capital Management Position in Cme Group (CME) Decreased by $1.53 Million

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 45,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 47,807 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 92,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.75. About 4.02M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 9,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.11 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $198.71. About 1.02M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12,254 shares to 50,144 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 82,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

