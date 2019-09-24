Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Edgewood Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Valuation Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 287,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 266,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 553,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 735,434 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 Anthony Orso Joins NKF Capital Markets as President of Capital Markets Strategies; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 39,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 94,585 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, down from 134,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 2.00 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.77M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

