Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding by $468,196; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Raised Holding by $559,076

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 56,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 49,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 4.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 6.41M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Joins VMware to Drive AI Acceptance Amid Enterprises – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 28,351 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amp accumulated 193,185 shares. Savings Bank Of The West holds 2,769 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hills Bancorp Company invested in 0.36% or 8,517 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 2,827 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Quantbot Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,654 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Co has 28,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsrs accumulated 287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1,424 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 8,830 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $767.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,160 shares to 138,609 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,508 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,750 shares to 33,955 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,270 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sanders Capital Ltd Llc owns 11.53 million shares. Fragasso Gp Incorporated holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 41,858 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 20,677 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 6.48 million shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hm Payson & stated it has 15,019 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Capital stated it has 234,688 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc accumulated 10,645 shares. 21,102 were reported by Partner Invest Mgmt L P. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 95,391 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Incorporated Ny holds 15,878 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 35,689 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc accumulated 3,775 shares or 0.09% of the stock. City Hldg reported 14,970 shares. 454 were reported by Nuwave Limited Liability.