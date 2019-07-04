Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Confluence Investment Management Boosted Stake; Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Position by $7.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 893,623 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $850 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 37,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.91 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $532.55M for 12.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 0.5% or 25,380 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 289,842 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 5,625 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication stated it has 0.07% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Westpac Bk Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 250,632 shares. 199,329 are held by British Columbia Investment. 194,006 were accumulated by Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 0.01% stake. Yorktown Research has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Citigroup has invested 0.48% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 890,351 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,163 shares. Cambridge Tru Company owns 11,591 shares. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.23% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 265,504 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 173,107 shares. The Wisconsin-based Madison Inv Hldgs has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ipswich Invest Management Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fort LP holds 0.63% or 47,807 shares in its portfolio. 9,628 are held by Mirador Partners L P. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company reported 15,291 shares. Natixis reported 0.19% stake. First State Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,185 shares. E&G Advsrs LP stated it has 26,429 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested 0.48% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 7,786 are owned by Kcm Advsr Ltd Llc. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri owns 11,193 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3,350 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sector Gamma As accumulated 6.03% or 578,737 shares.

