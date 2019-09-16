Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Southeastern Asset Management Stake in Lazard LTD (LAZ) Increased by $49.28 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 7.22M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.14M, up from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 435,784 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 70,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 82,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.10 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.52 million shares to 7.52M shares, valued at $77.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 103,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,559 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.