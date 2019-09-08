Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Cut Its Position by $887,380; Bank Of America Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $836.32. About 271,248 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 2.34M shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $65.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Grid Plc by 363,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.81M for 66.80 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

