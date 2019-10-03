Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; P2 Capital Partners Increased Its Holding in Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) by $750,000

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 84,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 88,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 5.04 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.29M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 549,906 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc accumulated 500,798 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Trellus Co Ltd Liability Corp has 2.46% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 50,242 are owned by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. 133,795 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Gsa Prns Llp holds 21,757 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. The California-based Empyrean Capital Partners LP has invested 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Amer Grp Inc holds 6,203 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,124 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gp accumulated 62,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 14,751 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 22,252 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 98,978 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc invested in 7,170 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,082 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc invested in 26,970 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Alps Advisors stated it has 534,253 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 843 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 23,632 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. King Wealth holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 29,546 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 455,677 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd reported 33,807 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 6.50M shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 69,880 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sterneck Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.09% or 35,689 shares in its portfolio. Mondrian Investment has invested 2.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meridian Invest Counsel holds 1.11% or 29,726 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Management Lc owns 1.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 39,618 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 40,575 shares to 173,505 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 149,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 663,140 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).