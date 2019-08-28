Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Bailard Raised Stake by $385,385; Paradice Investment Management Lifted Its Sothebys (BID) Stake by $795,870 as Share Price Rose

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 5,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 49,565 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 43,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 4.00M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 216,259 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 25/05/2018 – At Sotheby’s, ASAP Rocky Breaks Out of the Box; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 22 Days; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 22,343 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 26,543 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 104 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 71,563 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 443,695 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 21,033 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 16,579 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 26,833 shares. Van Berkom Associates Incorporated has invested 1.84% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 24,010 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 22,035 shares.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sotheby’s To Be Acquired By BidFair, Shares Rise 60% – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/09 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Powerful Tool Can Give You Instant Diversification – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,516 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Whitnell has 2,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.77 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0.07% or 260,314 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 8,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barnett & Com accumulated 250 shares. 29.24 million are owned by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Proshare Limited Company holds 1.30 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 31,461 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 17,958 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assoc Limited Oh reported 338,901 shares. Opus Point Prtn Management Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 252,540 shares.