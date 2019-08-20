Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder American Money Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.70 Million; As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 370,807 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 54,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 4.41M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps holds 13,760 shares. 409,170 were reported by Pnc Financial Service Gru Inc. 6,017 are owned by Waddell & Reed Fin. Gofen Glossberg Il owns 236,455 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr has 21,945 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Com holds 8.96 million shares. 251 are held by Spectrum Management Gp. Fukoku Mutual Life Communications has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Foster & Motley accumulated 6,703 shares. Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.75 million shares. 15,963 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability. Blb&B Advisors Limited Co holds 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 3,660 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 7,450 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Lc reported 1.07% stake. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 9.12 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.