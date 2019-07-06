Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Stake; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.93 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis owns 2,980 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 1.02% or 8,897 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 675,078 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Third Point Ltd Liability Company accumulated 900,000 shares. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 37,677 shares. Natl Bank Of The West reported 10,788 shares. 233,726 were accumulated by Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Llc. Cibc World Markets Corporation owns 0.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 311,621 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 2,376 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.09M shares. Oppenheimer & Com holds 7,958 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Palestra Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 413,640 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 1,139 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited owns 21,195 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. On Thursday, January 24 THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 41,560 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Another trade for 21,258 shares valued at $4.95 million was made by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Another Possible Earnings Beat On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 822,946 shares to 45,338 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,795 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,000 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd has 15,903 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stellar Cap Ltd reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc owns 10,930 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 0.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 583,301 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability holds 1.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 79,127 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 17,433 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 3,857 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs invested in 4.89M shares or 1.78% of the stock. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.03% or 59,580 shares in its portfolio. 77,473 are held by Da Davidson Commerce.