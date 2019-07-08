Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Aldebaran Financial Cut Holding by $434,655 as Market Value Declined; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Cut Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 4,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,613 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 133,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 288,240 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 2.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49 million for 13.51 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 78,984 shares to 321,132 shares, valued at $66.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 32,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enter (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.01 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.