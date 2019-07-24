Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Increased Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stake by $2.09 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 315,010 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 3.04 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv (Aptv) by 9,712 shares to 55,287 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 8,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,261 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 111,126 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.71% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 6,768 were reported by Oarsman Cap. Moreover, Cap Counsel Ny has 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7.16M shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited invested 1.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Ruggie Cap Group Inc has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 12,296 were reported by Stellar Cap Management Lc. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 800 shares. Goodman Fincl holds 88,555 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc has invested 0.74% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fukoku Mutual Life owns 69,700 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 1.89% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peapack Gladstone Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 132,079 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn reported 19,510 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 17,473 shares. 828,289 are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 162,589 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 13,621 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 41,509 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma invested in 23,813 shares. Bartlett holds 6,875 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 18,447 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 6,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 176,055 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Brown Advisory reported 15,807 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp owns 182,531 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake.

