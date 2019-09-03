Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $387,985; Aviva Plc Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 4.24M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 77,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 153,438 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 76,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 2.90M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN) by 48,127 shares to 438,649 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv (Aptv) by 9,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,287 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,466 shares. Bellecapital International Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,013 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 24,672 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 597,760 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited holds 3,269 shares. 21,237 were accumulated by Fund Mngmt. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Payden & Rygel has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa reported 6,608 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd reported 37,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. 333,600 were reported by General Amer Inc. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,300 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 25,980 shares to 291,695 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 31,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,560 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).