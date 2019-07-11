Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $387,985 as Stock Declined; As Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Rose, Centre Asset Management Upped Its Position

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 74,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,740 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 195,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 4.85 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 3,558 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.03% or 83,190 shares. Reliance Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 10,707 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 106,032 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 9,726 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System owns 84,161 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 60 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 184,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.34% or 8,000 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 24,199 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 24,629 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 36,650 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability holds 3,949 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Takes a Huge Step Toward Becoming a U.S. Oil Growth Machine – The Motley Fool” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Energy Doesn’t Look Great Anymore – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks Lc invested in 2.67% or 61,346 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 40,995 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.74% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Captrust Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 10,445 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Llc has 79,127 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 50,521 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Montag A And Assoc has 3,299 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 53,594 shares. Tcw Grp Inc invested 1.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 17,606 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% or 3,713 shares in its portfolio. 563,184 are owned by Calamos Limited Liability Co. Earnest Ptnrs Limited owns 631 shares. Burns J W And has 0.29% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 18,084 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,873 shares.