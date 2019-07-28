Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Market Valuation Declined While Augustine Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Monroe Bank & Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares to 25,943 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,973 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,901 shares to 10,839 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv (Aptv) by 9,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,287 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.