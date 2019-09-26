Gilead Sciences Com Usd0.001 (GILD) Holder Ftb Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Longwood Capital Partners Holding in Immunomedics (IMMU) Decreased by $3.58 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 1.55M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 (GILD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 144,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, up from 137,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 1.56M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BALL BRYAN, worth $66,750 on Thursday, June 20.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 17,500 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 895,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Qs Investors Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Us State Bank De holds 0% or 6,749 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 400,010 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated reported 4,575 shares. Atria Ltd Company reported 24,582 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 21,350 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. M&T National Bank Corp reported 12,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 1,214 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 53,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Usd0.0033 Class B (BRKB) by 1,792 shares to 27,950 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Small Cap Value Vipers Formerly Vanguard Index Tr (VBR) by 8,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,250 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co accumulated 3,454 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 46,386 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 29,184 shares. Farmers Bancorp owns 1,011 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Company invested in 348,710 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Moreover, Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Qci Asset New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Whittier Trust Co invested in 0.36% or 180,353 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.49% or 4.64 million shares. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 1,338 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 206,590 shares. S&Co holds 6,625 shares. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 148,750 shares.

