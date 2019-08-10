Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stock Value Rose While Boston Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 4.63M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK TO AVOID BUSINESS RELATED TO CONTROVERSIAL ARMS; 29/03/2018 – XCT9: Deutsche Bank AG: Buy-Back of Securities; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS CUTS MAY SEE US GO DOWN IN GSIB RANKINGS; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE PLANS TO CONTINUE WITH CO-DEPUTIES UNDER NEW CEO; 25/04/2018 – 43TX: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK ADDS ACHLEITNER RECALL TO AGM AGENDA AS REQUESTED; 29/03/2018 – Big Deutsche Bank investors seek clarity on CEO; 31/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: HIGHLY FOCUSED ON ADDRESSING U.S. WEAKNESSES

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 19,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Inter (VGIT) by 91,290 shares to 272,187 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companiea Cervecerias Unidas S (NYSE:CCU) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank: The Next Capital Raise Is Just A Matter Of Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Will Deutsche Bank Successfully Follow Through On Its Biggest Restructuring Plan Till Date? – Forbes” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: This Is Going To Hurt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Bank Stocks We’re Watching Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.