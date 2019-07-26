Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stock Value Declined While Clean Yield Group Lifted Position; David R Rahn & Associates Has Upped Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.57 Million

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $35.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1938.74. About 4.13 million shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,521 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 41,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.8. About 2.41 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 1.10M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 188,590 shares. Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,903 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co owns 42,596 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 16.24M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 11,515 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,532 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 813,037 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership has 1.59 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sectoral Asset Mngmt reported 436,140 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0.07% or 17,433 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 2.76 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ferguson Wellman Management stated it has 0.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com by 46,875 shares to 11,985 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “We Did The Math OVLU Can Go To $30 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GLPG,GILD,OMCL,TEVA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sprott has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120 shares. Violich Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 616 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited reported 59,997 shares. Pictet Financial Bank & Ltd accumulated 3,493 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta owns 173 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,844 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. State Bank Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 4,945 shares. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,500 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 1.21% or 6,127 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited Co reported 6.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 920 shares. Jasper Ridge LP reported 2,382 shares. Matrix Asset has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).