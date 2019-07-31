Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stock Value Declined While Capwealth Advisors Cut Its Holding by $589,745; Heronetta Management LP Has Upped Holding in Targa Res (TRGP) by $1.15 Million

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 6.69 million shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 2.82M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 92,850 shares. Diligent Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 3,348 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Clean Yield Gru reported 54,521 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,750 shares. Factory Mutual accumulated 930,500 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh stated it has 90,230 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.82% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.83 million shares. Capital Ww Invsts holds 0.26% or 16.24 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Lc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). North Star Investment Corp holds 2,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,000 shares. Endurant Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 4% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gamble Jones Counsel owns 10,582 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 22,285 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 117,803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 0% or 5,582 shares. West Family Invests holds 47,178 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 17,369 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 10,393 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 41,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 4.55M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 254,592 shares. Axa owns 28,630 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 41,474 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Eaton Vance Management has 20,896 shares. Ent has 1,022 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio