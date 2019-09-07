Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; As Telus (TU) Shares Declined, Saturna Capital Has Trimmed by $518,000 Its Stake

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 470,612 shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,682 shares to 198,198 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,665 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 94,775 shares. Town Country Bank & Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Communications reported 15,599 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 0.23% or 7.58 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cs Mckee Lp holds 0.76% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 132,600 shares. Sei Communication stated it has 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 82,170 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ingalls & Snyder Limited owns 127,228 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 2,382 shares. 3,400 were reported by Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 5,493 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New York-based Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,050 shares to 205,789 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).