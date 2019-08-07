Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Its Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $1.58 Million

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 97,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 85,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 3.62 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 22.24M shares traded or 30.32% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.06% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 35,500 shares. Stonebridge Management reported 0.04% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 2.13 million were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested in 0.31% or 7.23M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 35,501 shares. 553,627 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 46,649 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,262 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc owns 0.19% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.95M shares. 89,205 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,215 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).