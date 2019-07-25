Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased Position by $1.00 Million as Shares Declined; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 5,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,965 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 53,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 446,518 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 95,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 2.32M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.05M for 29.01 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,286 shares to 3,268 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 124,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.