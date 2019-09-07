Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $589,745 as Share Value Rose; Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Position Lifted by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 2,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 22,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 20,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,811 shares to 11,157 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,402 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Large (VV).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares to 141,089 shares, valued at $26.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL) by 222,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.