Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Share Price Rose While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake; Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $624,568 as Market Valuation Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 2,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 38,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 40,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $287.75. About 2.52M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 33,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 28,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.07M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.24 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 173,228 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,140 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York holds 243,809 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 337 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd has 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Captrust holds 3,316 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 94,884 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 12 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Partners Group Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cullinan Associates has invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blue Finance Capital Inc reported 1,873 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 10,392 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 1.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,897 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 36.11M shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 1.25% or 108,006 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,096 shares to 3,255 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 4,830 shares to 45,752 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 10,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,394 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS).

