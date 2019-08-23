Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Share Price Rose While Boston Advisors Decreased Stake; Splunk (SPLK) Holder Ithaka Group Has Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 19,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 3.86 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 5,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63M, down from 123,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.82% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 15.36 million shares traded or 745.59% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

