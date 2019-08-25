Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake by $377,065; Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Trimmed Stake

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 33,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 28,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.80M shares traded or 34.40% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,429 are held by One Trading L P. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 17,000 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Hbk Invs LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Aqr Lc reported 61,346 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 500 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 455,918 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 14,491 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 50,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd holds 83,469 shares. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Connecticut-based Goodnow Investment Group Inc Llc has invested 0.24% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 69,895 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 212,782 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 51,238 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large (FNDF) by 74,079 shares to 107,160 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 48,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln accumulated 4,556 shares. American Century Cos holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 908,422 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 37,122 are owned by Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Ipswich Inv owns 8,461 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 752 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York owns 309 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited stated it has 7.83M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp accumulated 136,547 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 0.01% stake. 3,146 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 0.12% or 252,540 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank accumulated 4,238 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,353 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,285 shares.