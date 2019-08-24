Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holder Capwealth Advisors Lowered Stake by $589,745 as Market Value Rose; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $7.78 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.86M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares to 789,804 shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Gru holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5.83 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.15% or 137,512 shares. 35,513 are owned by Highland Mngmt Limited Co. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc reported 23,730 shares. Boys Arnold And owns 26,276 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Lc reported 36,021 shares. 319,550 were reported by Meyer Handelman. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 22,956 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.35% or 55,766 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York invested in 4,707 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 9,157 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 1.78% or 4.89 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.68% or 79,537 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bellecapital Ltd stated it has 11,013 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.