Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Holding in Ehealth Com (EHTH) Has Lifted by $4.47 Million as Stock Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $3.62 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc Com (EHTH) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 72,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 553,298 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, up from 481,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $96.79. About 327,672 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 18,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 6.92 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14,170 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:QTWO) by 6,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,511 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fil holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 92,628 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 50,055 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tiaa Cref Limited Co has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 8,566 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 12,132 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California-based Osterweis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.21% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Par Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 531,142 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 12,455 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 4,502 shares. Piedmont stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Lyon Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,918 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 3,738 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,095 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 Yung Derek N. bought $110,720 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.16% or 4,095 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 17,030 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 62,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 6,161 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.25% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 141,113 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 303,467 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability holds 0.55% or 6,678 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 18,140 shares. First City Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% or 1,662 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock.

