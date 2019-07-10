Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Continues to Hold Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Com (SSNC); United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Increased Holding

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 192.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 86,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,741 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, up from 45,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $101.66. About 1.47M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (SSNC) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 7,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.81M, up from 963,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 670,901 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,396 shares to 184,935 shares, valued at $30.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amyris Inc Com New by 927,935 shares to 54,044 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.