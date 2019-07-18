Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Raised Its Holding in Enphase Energy Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) by $9.48 Million; Tctc Holdings Has Lowered Aflac (AFL) Holding as Valuation Rose

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67M, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 4.34M shares traded or 29.71% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 60,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 855,180 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, down from 915,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 1.02 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 77,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 14,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 158,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 138,710 shares. Metropolitan Life Company owns 86,221 shares. Cambridge accumulated 12,500 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 77,849 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 110,185 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And has invested 0.03% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Electron Capital Prns Limited Liability Company holds 4.66 million shares or 5.49% of its portfolio.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com by 33,802 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $82.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,566 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:QTWO).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,605 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi. 37,880 shares were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II, worth $1.82 million on Tuesday, February 5.

