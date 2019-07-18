Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Position in T Mobile Us Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) Has Upped by $23.50 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Share Value Rose

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 340,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.56 million, up from 955,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 3.93M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 7.86 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,555 shares to 94,578 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:QTWO) by 6,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,511 shares, and cut its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Pte Ltd invested in 373,816 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 9,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Co holds 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 918,824 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,780 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mig Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 6.04% or 645,044 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.39% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 28,400 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Inc has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 638,255 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited holds 967,085 shares. 18,500 are held by Icon Advisers Inc Co. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has invested 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 8,190 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Company invested in 0.35% or 183,292 shares. 3,906 are held by Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Webster Bancorp N A owns 12,519 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 158,977 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 39,223 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Company reported 0.23% stake. Department Mb National Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 230 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 152,776 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 1,894 shares. 3,861 are owned by Nine Masts. Caprock Gru Inc Inc accumulated 0.36% or 10,374 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Firsthand Capital Mngmt has 3.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,635 shares.

