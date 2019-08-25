Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Trimmed Its Autodesk Com (ADSK) Stake by $648,520; Stock Value Declined; Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Stock Declined While Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 20,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 107,009 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 127,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 50,414 shares traded or 79.49% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 4,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 788,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.85M, down from 792,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 14,155 shares to 31,523 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 190,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10 million for 10.02 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.13% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc invested in 0% or 1,543 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Northern Trust stated it has 214,859 shares. Ejf Capital Limited Company owns 0.37% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 107,009 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc, Washington-based fund reported 27,303 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 93,909 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 45,140 shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Int Grp Inc has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 10,583 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 47,557 shares. Blackrock reported 1.03 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,569 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. also sold $4.54M worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) on Thursday, March 21.

