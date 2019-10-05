Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Increased Its Pool Com (POOL) Stake; Shorts at BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (BADFF) Lowered By 6.55%

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Pool Corp Com (POOL) stake by 0.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 2,548 shares as Pool Corp Com (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 388,030 shares with $74.11M value, up from 385,482 last quarter. Pool Corp Com now has $8.05B valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 113,519 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL)

BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had a decrease of 6.55% in short interest. BADFF’s SI was 2.19M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.55% from 2.34M shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 683 days are for BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (OTCMKTS:BADFF)’s short sellers to cover BADFF’s short positions. It closed at $31.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The Company’s Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. It has a 20.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

More notable recent Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dumping Bayer – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gazprom’s Massive Upside On Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dumping Acquisitions Could Signal More Bad News for ACB Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acreage Holdings: Falling To All-Time Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intrusion Operating At A Higher Level – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Carvana Co Cl A stake by 155,062 shares to 288,296 valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hubspot Inc Com (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 9,326 shares and now owns 774,003 shares. Black Knight Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System owns 7,359 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 5,193 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 432 were accumulated by Advsr Preferred Limited Company. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,367 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 4,023 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 965,265 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc invested 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,610 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Tortoise Limited Liability Corp invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Aperio Lc has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 12,683 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.06% or 3,746 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Among 2 analysts covering Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pool has $21500 highest and $19600 lowest target. $205.50’s average target is 1.90% above currents $201.66 stock price. Pool had 4 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was downgraded by Sidoti. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Stephens.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity. $93,598 worth of stock was bought by Arvan Peter D on Friday, August 2.