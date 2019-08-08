Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Holds Holding in Workday Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY); Shareholder Bessemer Group Has Increased Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Stake

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.51% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Republic Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 19,993 shares traded. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has declined 2.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RBCAA News: 23/04/2018 – Valley Republic Bancorp – First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp, Inc. Reports 37% Year-Over-Year Increase in First Quarter Net Income; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.21 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $67.7 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Republic Bank Opens 7th Tampa Area Banking Center in Westshore; 19/04/2018 – DJ Republic Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBCAA); 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE OF $1.32; 16/05/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky Declares Dividend of 24.2c; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA TO RAISE 255M CEDIS THROUGH RIGHTS OFFER

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 21,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 159,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83 million, up from 138,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 1.41M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GLOG) by 67,320 shares to 178,767 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 82,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,407 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc Com Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment holds 40,673 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd stated it has 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 448,362 shares. Fil reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 5,800 shares. Amp Ltd owns 74,644 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 16,951 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 777,800 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Whale Rock Limited Company reported 375,569 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Carnegie Cap Asset stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Prelude Management Limited Company holds 191 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc accumulated 1,663 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.84% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 40,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $154,860 activity. Vogt Mark A had bought 3,500 shares worth $171,252 on Wednesday, May 8.

