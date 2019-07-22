Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Increases Holding in Enphase Energy Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH); Sands Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Share Price Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 7,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,498 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.11 million, down from 312,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $21.97 during the last trading session, reaching $626.7. About 479,284 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67M, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 3.35M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 105,736 shares to 475,405 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:CHGG) by 528,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,117 shares to 42,174 shares, valued at $19.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 559,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).