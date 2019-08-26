Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lifted Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $3.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; S Squared Technology Has Decreased Position in Mitek Systems (MITK) by $360,000 as Shares Declined

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 33,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 987,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.31M, up from 954,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 796,300 shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY)

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 432,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 462,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $378.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 226,242 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prescott Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 616,225 shares. Paw Capital Corp owns 4.36% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 360,000 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 465,110 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 26,641 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt owns 400,169 shares. Gabelli Funds owns 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 92,440 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 63,026 are held by California Employees Retirement System. State Street Corp accumulated 596,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 84,281 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22 million for 18.10 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

