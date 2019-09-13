Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Its Stake in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $685,314; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Value Rose While Perkins Capital Management Has Trimmed by $319,500 Its Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 53,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 577,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 630,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $476.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 668,958 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 2,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 166,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.15M, down from 169,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $278.66. About 898,669 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.81 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shufro Rose Communications Ltd holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Lc owns 215 shares. Vanguard Group holds 38.05M shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,596 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 95,461 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 32,800 shares stake. 422,603 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Aviance Partners Llc reported 0.71% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,196 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Company has 0.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,539 shares. 2.12 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Barbara Oil Co has 6,000 shares. Friess Associates Lc accumulated 61,034 shares or 1.31% of the stock. De Burlo Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 3.86% stake.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:HEI.A) by 64,798 shares to 67,298 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arco Platform Ltd Com Usd0.00005 Cl A by 56,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Shotspotter Inc Com.