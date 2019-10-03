Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (STAA) Stake By $648,324; Principal Financial Group Has Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (STAA) stake by 18.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 22,356 shares as Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (STAA)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 97,513 shares with $2.87 million value, down from 119,869 last quarter. Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 153,165 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 15.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 554,265 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 4.07 million shares with $227.39 million value, up from 3.52M last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $39.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 2.16 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity. $2.22M worth of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) was bought by BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P..

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Inspire Med Sys Inc Com stake by 129,143 shares to 278,755 valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Axogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AXGN) stake by 122,491 shares and now owns 564,342 shares. Snap Inc Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company invested in 9,579 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 268,448 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 111 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 95,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Consonance Management LP holds 484,557 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd reported 53,430 shares. 326,889 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 11,548 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 18,279 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 37,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 76,634 shares.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01M for 70.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 18.76% above currents $59.42 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Friday, May 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd holds 0.37% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1.73M shares. Moreover, White Pine Lc has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Capital Grp Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Caprock Group, a Idaho-based fund reported 3,634 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 84,339 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 159,246 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 3,647 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc holds 30,283 shares. 115,433 were reported by Bokf Na. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9.11 million shares. 8,606 were reported by Hilltop. Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 7.52M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Burke Herbert Financial Bank Tru reported 3,606 shares.

