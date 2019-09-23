Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Upped Its Autodesk Com (ADSK) Position; Pegasystems (PEGA) Sentiment Is 1.16

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 78 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 67 reduced and sold their stakes in Pegasystems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 32.24 million shares, up from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pegasystems Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 43 New Position: 35.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) stake by 11.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 89,851 shares as Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 878,286 shares with $143.07M value, up from 788,435 last quarter. Autodesk Inc Com now has $33.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $152.47. About 601,281 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Hubspot Inc Com (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 9,326 shares to 774,003 valued at $131.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 38,566 shares and now owns 58,841 shares. Ehealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:EHTH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,418 shares. Everence Cap Management has 4,626 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Long Island Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,143 shares. Allstate Corporation has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 26 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 26,512 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset reported 71,151 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.26% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0.2% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 21,088 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 365,665 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 772,816 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 13.51% above currents $152.47 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17500 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18600 target. JP Morgan maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $16000 target. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pega Robotic Process Automation Capabilities Recognized on Constellation Research’s Constellation ShortListâ„¢ for the Fourth Consecutive Time – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MEDIA ALERT: Pega Founder and CEO Alan Trefler to Address Sibos 2019 Attendees on Achieving Frictionless Payments for Optimal Customer Experience – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MEDIA ALERT: Automotive and Manufacturing Industry Leaders to Reveal Their Digital Transformation Secrets at Customer Engagement Summit Detroit – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Survey: Most Businesses Find RPA Effective But Hard To Deploy and Maintain – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 7.69% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. for 2.64 million shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 335,300 shares or 6.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management Lp has 4.73% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The California-based Dorsal Capital Management Llc has invested 4.63% in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 867,484 shares.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 113,258 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions