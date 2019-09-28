Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lowered Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (STAA) Stake as Market Value Declined; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Raised Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $1.85 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 17,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 397,146 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.92 million, up from 379,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 661,837 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (STAA) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 22,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 97,513 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87M, down from 119,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 184,977 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG) by 350,510 shares to 204,497 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,674 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01 million for 72.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

