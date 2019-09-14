Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Cut Position in Gtt Communications Com Usd0.0001 (GTT) by $9.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nea Management Company Decreased Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Position by $83.17 Million; Market Value Declined

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33 million, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.62M market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 200,720 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc Com Usd0.0001 (GTT) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 530,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc Com Usd0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 370,871 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Genocea Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genocea Doses First Patients and Completes Enrollment in Part A of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial for Neoantigen Vaccine Candidate GEN-009 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genocea Announces Upcoming Presentations at SITC 2018 Nasdaq:GNCA – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Share Price Is Down 97% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14M shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “GTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – GTT – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “L Brands, Inc. (LB), GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) & Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) – Class Action Update – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.