Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Increased Its Position in Workday Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) by $4.17 Million as Share Price Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder Axiom International Investors Lowered Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 21,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 159,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83 million, up from 138,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.15. About 1.03 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 29,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,603 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 41,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89 million shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il invested in 1.27% or 1.08 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hollencrest Mgmt reported 3,200 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.08% or 39,964 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 19 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Mackay Shields holds 0.38% or 35.92M shares in its portfolio. Cap Impact Ltd holds 18,681 shares. Barometer reported 21,500 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 99,135 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.06% or 448,362 shares in its portfolio.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc Com (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19,417 shares to 552,801 shares, valued at $154.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,106 shares, and cut its stake in Adyen Nv 144A.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital (Wy) invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 464,712 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 6,100 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,775 shares. Moreover, Avalon Lc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 338,801 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,338 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Somerset Trust has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,062 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,555 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company stated it has 14,474 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 13,474 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,770 shares. Moreover, Cap Limited Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 252,690 shares to 314,930 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

