Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lowered Epam Sys Com Usd0.001 (EPAM) Holding by $406,614; Market Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Cut Its Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc Com Usd0.001 (EPAM) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 2,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 576,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.57 million, down from 579,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $187.83. About 485,698 shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Management Ltd owns 99,797 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7,315 were accumulated by Citizens And Northern Corp. Bokf Na invested in 0.91% or 705,221 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 16,108 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc holds 5.50M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 5,472 shares. 3,792 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Management Lc. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 377,559 shares. Willis Counsel owns 740,738 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.25 million shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 127,095 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated holds 2,586 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares to 322,091 shares, valued at $23.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cisco reaches huge settlement over security software: Here’s how much NC gets – Triangle Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 48.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zai Lab Limited Ads Each Rep 1 Ord Shs by 23,519 shares to 903,159 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 107,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 58,113 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% or 14,000 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 70,636 shares stake. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 120 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 0.3% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,004 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corp has 2,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 4,069 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc has 43 shares. Signature Est And Investment Advisors Lc reported 7,803 shares.