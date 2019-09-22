Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Increased Its Bioscrip (BIOS) Holding; Jd.Com (JD) Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Increased Position by $387,450 as Stock Declined

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The institutional investor held 15.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, up from 13.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 2.28 million shares traded or 105.07% up from the average. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioScrip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIOS); 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScrip; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Will Report Material Weakness Related to Certain Spreadsheets Used to Calculate Periodic Adjustments; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Rev $168.6M; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP- FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMMATERIAL CORRECTIONS TO PRELIM FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 8; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP – SEES 2018 SHR LOSS $0.41 TO $0.34

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 12,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 27,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $835,000, up from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10M shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold BIOS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 96.75 million shares or 0.75% less from 97.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 166,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 22,324 shares. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated holds 0% or 17,170 shares in its portfolio. 7.17 million are held by Gabelli Funds Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Perkins has invested 0.38% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us invested in 3.87 million shares. Voya Invest Lc owns 51,622 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Marathon Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 180,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 116,700 shares stake. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 107,300 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 47,886 shares. Moreover, Teton has 0.09% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 361,600 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27,859 shares to 221,247 shares, valued at $418.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 300,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,394 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,909 shares to 871,534 shares, valued at $97.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,505 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).